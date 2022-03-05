District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
Failure to comply
MILTON — A 33-year-old Milton man has been charged with failure to comply with registration requirements after allegedly attempting to contact the victim of a prior sexual offense.
Police said Jadan Notarangelo, of Wood Street, attempted to contact the woman via a Facebook account while he was not permitted to have the account due to a prior conviction.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 16.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Jennifer Bennett, 42, of Spruce Run Road, Bloomsburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts).
A vehicle driven by Bennett was stopped after troopers discovered it had an expired registration.
She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had her blood test positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 16.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against Evan Hamm, 18, of Montoursville, as the result of a crash which occurred at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 147, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Hamm struck another vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .240%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 16.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Arlene McCallum, 55, of Fonda Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and disregard traffic lane.
McCallum was stopped after troopers noticed a vehicle she was driving drift over the center line at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 31 along Arch Street, Milton.
McCallum allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .285%.
Forgery
WATSONTOWN — Multiple counts have been filed against a Watsontown man who allegedly attempted to cash forged paychecks.
Logan Mathias, 25, of Delaware Drive, has been charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and serving existing documents by deception.
Between Feb. 9 and 10, police said Mathias attempted to cash two checks from Ciro's Ristorante, totaling $950.24, at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, 15 W. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown.
Police said Mathias had not worked at the business in 10 months, and was attempting to cash previously issued checks which had already been cashed.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 30.
Watsontown Police Department
DUI
WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:57 a.m. March 3 in the 100 block of Main Street.
Police said Yuriv Gussev was found slumped over, in the driver's side of a running vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and refused blood testing.
State Police At Milton
DUI
MILTON — Charges are pending against an unidentified 31-year-old Danville man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:38 a.m. Feb. 23 along Belford Boulevard, Milton.
Troopers said a 2013 Nissan Sentra was stopped for having a suspended registration plate. The operator's driver's license was found to be suspended, and he was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 18 at Westbranch Highway and Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F-150XLT driven by John Woolridge, 79, of Mifflinburg, was struck by a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Betty Poploskie, 81, of Sunbury, as the two vehicles traveled through the intersection.
Woolridge, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. Poploskie, who was also belted, was not injured. She was cited with turning movements and required signals.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:20 p.m. March 2 along Westbranch Highway, at Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Robert Campbell, 72, of Shamokin, failed to stop at a red light and struck the rear bumper of a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Bronwen Cullen, 55, of Montoursville.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Campbell was cited with following too closely.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Emily Walker, 30, of Mifflinburg, reported that someone used her information to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident occurred between Feb. 13 and Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.