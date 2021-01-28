MIFFLINBURG — A Marine, caregiver and long-time advocate for veterans recently met his “twin.”
In fact, Tom Reimensnyder of Mifflinburg saw several images of himself on billboards as he was driven to locations throughout the region. Stops included Sunbury, McClure and other communities.
“I got out of the car and saluted him,” Reimensnyder said of seeing himself. “By golly, he’s a good looking guy and a veteran, I understand.”
Reimensnyder appeared on behalf of a Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) campaign to encourage facial masking to control the spread of COVID-19. He was approached by the GSVUW for being a well-known person who could help out.
“They took the picture quite some time ago,” Reimensnyder said. “But then all of a sudden, here it is up on the billboards.”
Reimensnyder was photographed wearing a red Marine jacket, sweat shirt with Marine insignia and a hat indicating service in the Korean War.
“I have a purpose on this earth,” Reimensnyder added. “When I die I hope that purpose was recognized and I completed my purpose of making this better than when I moved into it.”
Seeing himself on a billboard was moving, Reimensnyder said, unlike any feeling he’d had before. Masking up, and the campaign, is a positive step for the community and the world.
“We can beat this if we all wear the mask,” he added. “When I go out I just put it on and leave it on.”
Reimensnyder suggested people wearing facial masks give his image a salute as they pass. For people not wearing masks, he said it could serve as a reminder to mask up.
Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO, said the campaign was meant to reverse the negativity surrounding the issue of masking up.
“We really wanted to create a marketing campaign that was relatable and that was positive and that demonstrated ‘real people’ that some people may know and some may not wearing masks,” Troutman said. “We felt masking really got a bad rap. This is not a political issue, it is a human issue.”
Troutman praised Reimensnyder most of all for his kinndess.
“Part of the reason we recruited (Reimensnyder) was that we wanted to equate mask-wearing with kindness and strength,” Troutman said. “And he is all of that in one human being.”
Reimensnyder is one of several local people lending their images to the campaign, including Vanessa Venios-Antanitis, Judy Kaar and Sammi Tyler.
