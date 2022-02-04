Allenwood inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

ALLENWOOD — A 41-year-old man jailed Monday at United States Penitentiary Allenwood following a sex trafficking conviction died early Friday morning, according to a release issued by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Robert D. McWilliams, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:50 a.m., according to the release.
"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," the release said. "Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued."
McWilliams was transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
"The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified," the release said. "No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger."
No further details on the death were provided.
According to the release, McWilliams was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to life in prison on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, transportation of child pornography, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and possession of child pornography.
According to reports by Cleveland-area media outlets, McWilliams was priest. Between 2017 and 2019, authorities said he solicited explicit images of minors online, and engaged in sexual acts with minors in exchange for alcohol and other items.
Media reports state McWilliams posed as a female on social media in order to entice minor males.
In its release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons notes USP Allenwood is a high-security facility housing 633 male inmates.
