LEWISBURG — The budget deficit initially projected for the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) for 2022-23 was announced Thursday as being “whittled down.”
So noted Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, who said changing of benefits by some employees helped cut into projected spending. Updated property values and a lower than expected rate to support the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System (PSERS) also helped.
Fairchild said the deficit has been cut to a little over $1 million as the district is “moving in the right direction.” The projected deficit had raised concerns among school directors when previewed in November.
The budget sketch presented Thursday night was made using a 9.8% decrease in projected federal revenue. However, state and local revenue were each projected to increase 2.7% in support of the $36 million spending plan. The budget projected for 2022-23 was 5.5% larger than the previous year.
Fairchild said the board could vote to accept the preliminary spending plan and to put it on public display later this month. On Thursday, Feb. 10 the board could then adopt the proposed preliminary budget. Budget and referendum exceptions could also be voted on at that time.
Fairchild said a vote on the proposed final budget would be planned for the meeting of Thursday, April 28. Final adoption would then be on Thursday, June 9.
