LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, and 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Free Bone Density Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For women who have not had a DXA scan in the past two years, a heel bone density test in the past year and who are over 65, post-menopausal or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Sunbury YMCA (includes a blood sugar screening); 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness (includes a blood sugar screening); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Milton YMCA (includes a blood sugar screening); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.