WASHINGTONVILLE — Johnathan and Henry Yoder carefully sized up a historic log Monday afternoon, just moments after it had been precisely lifted into place on a foundation laid out at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
The log was one of the first to be put into place on the official opening day of the fair. Contractors from Doolittle Construction, of Watsontown, will be working throughout fair week to reassemble the cabin, dated to the 1780s and uncovered as workers from Fares Farhat Construction worked to level a former bar and hotel building in 2020.
The bar and hotel, which was located along Route 54 in Washingtonville, had been built on top of the cabin.
As he watched the contractors from Watsontown begin to reassemble the cabin, fair President Bill Miller noted that it was taken apart piece by piece. The logs were placed in storage, with the hope that funds could be raised to have it reconstructed nearby.
"Washingtonville came to us and asked to put the cabin up (at the fairgrounds)," Miller said. "There is hardly any money (from the fair) going into it"
The project is being funded by a $70,000 state grant, $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, approximately $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and $10,000 raised locally."
"I want to thank everyone that donated to this," Miller said. "It's going to be great to see, and great it's moving along."
While the original structure was two stories, some of the logs were unable to be salvaged after it was discovered. As a result, the cabin is being reassembled as a one-story structure. It will be as close to the original cabin's build as possible.
The reconstruction project is expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 13. A dedication is scheduled for 6 that evening.
Miller said he has full confidence in the ability of the contractors to piece the historic building back together.
"(Doolittle Construction owner John Lapp) has put other cabins back together," Miller said.
The cabin is planned to serve as a museum, which will house exhibits appropriate to the region and the late 1700s.
In order to preserve the logs, Miller said they will need to be sealed "every few years."
The fair is accepting donations to cover the costs of the upkeep of the historic cabin. Checks can be sent to Montour-DeLong Community Fair, P.O. Box 11, Washingtonville, PA 17884.
The reconstruction of the cabin is just one highlight of a week packed with fair activities.
• Tuesday, Aug. 9: 9 a.m., exhibit judging; noon, dairy fitting contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by Wayne Evan’s Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., youth rabbit show; 7 p.m., cake and pie auction.
• Wednesday, Aug. 10: 6 p.m., horse fitting demonstration; 6:30 p.m., lawn stock garden tractor pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Deuce.
• Thursday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by DRIVE; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull.
• Friday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., 4-H and FFA presentations and speaking contest; 1 p.m., supreme showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show; 8 p.m., entertainment by Tommy Guns Band.
• Saturday, Aug. 13: 10 a.m., FFA tractor driving; 3 p.m., tractor pull, 6 p.m., mini horse pull; 6 p.m., entertainment by Sapphire.
