WASHINGTONVILLE — Johnathan and Henry Yoder carefully sized up a historic log Monday afternoon, just moments after it had been precisely lifted into place on a foundation laid out at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.

The log was one of the first to be put into place on the official opening day of the fair. Contractors from Doolittle Construction, of Watsontown, will be working throughout fair week to reassemble the cabin, dated to the 1780s and uncovered as workers from Fares Farhat Construction worked to level a former bar and hotel building in 2020.

