WILLIAMSPORT — Thanks to a grant provided by the IRS for Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs), Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY) recently announced that they will offer free year-round assistance to low-income taxpayers with IRS tax problems. As the IRS website explains, “LITCs are organizations that represent low income taxpayers in controversies with the IRS and conduct education and outreach to taxpayers who speak English as a second language (ESL) for free or a nominal fee.”

WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY) is one of 132 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. funded by the IRS to operate as Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs).

