WILLIAMSPORT — Thanks to a grant provided by the IRS for Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs), Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY) recently announced that they will offer free year-round assistance to low-income taxpayers with IRS tax problems. As the IRS website explains, “LITCs are organizations that represent low income taxpayers in controversies with the IRS and conduct education and outreach to taxpayers who speak English as a second language (ESL) for free or a nominal fee.”
WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY) is one of 132 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. funded by the IRS to operate as Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs).
The organization primarily serves seventeen 17 Pennsylvania counties: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lucerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
SLAAY can help with matters including, but not limited to: Audits, liens, levies, payment plan relief, bankruptcy to eliminate IRS debt, innocent spouse relief, U.S. tax court cases, and all other matters which occur after the filing of a tax return. SLAAY is unable to assist with simple tax filing, which is generally handled by VITA clinics, rather than LITC clinics. SLAAY does expect to apply for funding to support VITA clinic in the future.
SLAAY is located in suite 240 at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave, WIlliamsport. It will be hosting free tax education sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Pajama Factory.
