MILTON — With all of the advances made in the efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, there are often setbacks which highlight the importance of continuing to raise the funds needed to wipe out the disease.
Jeff Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club, became involved with Rotary's Polio Plus campaign when it was launched in 1985, and has continued his involvement since them. He is also district polio plus chairman for Rotary District 7360.
Coup is preparing for the annual Rotary District 7360 Pedals Out Polio event, to be held Saturday, June 19, beginning in the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. Check-in will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.
Participants can choose to take part in one of three rides: A 9-mile ride on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail; a new ride taking place over 22 miles, primarily along Penns Creek; and the Jacks Mountain 50, a 47-mile ride for moderate to advanced road-bike riders who enjoy elevation changes.
Coup said the goal is to raise $10,000 through the ride.
"The money that is raised for the ride goes to the Rotary Foundation," he explained. "It's the Rotary Foundation that provides grants, that are combined with monies from the World Health Organization and UNICEF."
That funding, Coup said, is used to purchase polio vaccinations, which are administered around the world. Funds are also used for the storage and distribution of the vaccinations.
He noted that all money raised by Rotary for the effort is matched on a two-for-one level by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
"If we raise $10,000 from Pedals Out Polio, that will be a total of $30,000 that will be available to help eradicate polio," Coup said, while explaining the match from the foundation.
Thus far in 2021, Coup said there's both good and bad news in the efforts to eradicate polio.
"The good news is, so far in 2021 there have only been two discovered cases of wild polio, one in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan," he said. "They are the only two countries still considered (polio) endemic."
In order to be considered eradicated, Coup said there must be no wild cases of polio reported for three full years within a country.
"Here's the bad news," he said. "On March 31, three ladies in Pakistan, as they were going house to house (distributing polio vaccinations to children), they were killed by the Taliban."
Coup noted that the three who were killed were not Rotarians, but rather public service employees charged with delivering the vaccinations.
"You think you're only fighting a disease," Coup said. "You are also fighting terrorists, which really makes it hard.
"Rotary is not going to stop until polio is eradicated. We hope that's very soon."
Coup highlighted that the 22-mile ride is a new addition to the annual Pedals Out Polio event.
"It only has about 550 feet of elevation change over the whole 22 miles," he explained. "It's almost like you don't notice it."
The ride will take place along what Coup described as "beautiful scenery," leaving from and returning to the Mifflinburg Community Park. It will take place primarily along Penns Creek.
"There's a lot of people that enjoy bicycling and would like to participate in this, but they were really intimidated by Jacks Mountain," he explained. "That's a long ride and it's a difficult ride. A lot of people are not up to it. They are more than happy to go out and do a 22-mile scenic ride."
The suggested minimum donation individual taking part in the rides is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All riders are encouraged to solicit additional donations toward their ride. The top-three fundraisers will receive prizes.
All donations are tax deductible and should be payable to “The Rotary Foundation” with PolioPlus on the memo line. Any gift of $1,000 or more will receive a special recognition from The Rotary Foundation.
The first 100 registrants will receive a coupon for a 10% discount at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Restaurant, located two blocks away along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
Donations to support the ride can be made at https://raise.rotary.org/RJeffrey-Coup/challenge.
Checks can also be mailed to: The Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.
