Church donates to Kidz

LEWISBURG — Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, recently donated $1,200 to Kingdom Kidz, for its international internet program, “The Mustard Seed Kidz.”
Justin G. Lingenfelter, interim pastor, presented the check to Lisa Derr, Donna Bridge and Doug Bridge,
Kingdom Kidz mission statement is “Presenting quality programs through excellent puppetry and providing educational experiences to foster individual creativity in order to encourage others to make a difference and to help us to show people they matter.”
Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit the church website, christlutheranlewisburg.org.
