A few months ago, the wife in the family which six years ago bought our home on Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, called to say they were replacing their roof. They found six boxes of ours in their crawl space attic. I didn’t remember leaving anything, but was quite interested. The memories were fabulous. Things dated from my childhood and included things up to 1985.
What fun that was to go through. It took many hours because I read every letter and card. My report cards were there, and class lists from many years of teaching Good News Clubs. I sorted out correspondence of relatives when they were in the Armed Services, many letters from my sister as a child, cards from my parents, in-laws, and many others.
I also found writings which I composed and from others. There were writings with no author names. Some of them give clues which helped me to know who authored them. Others did not. The one I will write here today has no composer’s name. The words are things I might say, in fact I don’t have to change the message at all.
So, you may consider it my words, but there are a few spots which differ slightly as to the way I might word it today. There is no date on this, but given the other pages in the same plastic wrapper, I assume it was about 1984. As I write it here, I am praying the same prayer. You may make it your prayer too, regardless of who penned it. There is no copyright to my knowledge. So let’s begin.
The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in Him, and He helps me: therefore my heart leaps for joy. And with my song I will praise Him. (Psalm 28:7)
Dear Lord, I thank you for this day. I thank you for my being the only Perfect God. I’m blessed because you are a forgiving God and an understanding God. You have done so much for me and you keep on blessing me. Forgive me this day for everything I have done, said or thought that was not pleasing to you. I ask now for your forgiveness.
Please keep me safe from all danger and harm. Help me to start this day with a new attitude and plenty of gratitude. Let me make the best of each and every day to clear my mind so I can hear from you.
Let me not whine over things for which I have no control. Let me continue to see sin through your eyes and acknowledge it as evil. And when I sin, let me repent, and confess with my mouth of my wrongdoing, and receive forgiveness.
And when this world closes in on me, let me remember Jesus’ example to slip away and find a quiet place to pray. It’s the best response when I’m pushed beyond my limits. I know that when I can’t pray, you listen to my heart. Continue to use me to do your will.
As I am blessed, help me to bless others. Keep me uplifted that I may have words of encouragement for others. I pray for those who do not know you intimately. I pray for those who are lost and can’t find their way. I pray for those who don’t believe. But I thank you for teaching me to believe you.
I believe that you change people and you change things for good reasons. I pray for each of my brothers and sisters in Christ. For each and every one of my family members and friends and their families. I pray for peace, love and joy in their homes that that all their needs are met, both physically and spiritually.
I pray that every eye that reads this knows there is no problem, circumstance, or situation greater than you.. There are many things going on in this world for which I pray. Every battle is in your hands for you to fight. I trust you because you can see all things and I know you are in control.
I pray that these words would be received into the hearts of every eye that sees them and every mouth that confesses them willingly.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.