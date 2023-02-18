A few months ago, the wife in the family which six years ago bought our home on Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, called to say they were replacing their roof. They found six boxes of ours in their crawl space attic. I didn’t remember leaving anything, but was quite interested. The memories were fabulous. Things dated from my childhood and included things up to 1985.

What fun that was to go through. It took many hours because I read every letter and card. My report cards were there, and class lists from many years of teaching Good News Clubs. I sorted out correspondence of relatives when they were in the Armed Services, many letters from my sister as a child, cards from my parents, in-laws, and many others.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

