DANVILLE — A frequent visitor to the Ukrainian Republic recently wrote a song for that nation which he said may be a form of therapy.
A YouTube video, "Song For Ukraine," written and recorded by Woody Wolfe has since been posted on his Facebook page. The video, posted after the invasion of that country began, included photos from his visits to Ukraine.
Wolfe said he wrote the song on the National Unity Day declared by the president of Ukraine. The invasion by Russian forces which followed was the catalyst to take further action.
"When you are so far away from something that is happening to your friends, no matter what you do, you feel like you are not doing enough," Wolfe said. "I am a musician, so for me it is partly self-medication to sit with an instrument and play. A song came out of it that day."
Wolfe's first visits to Ukraine were with the Ukraine Initiative in 1998, a missions group of the United Methodist Church of Pennsylvania.
In 2006, Wolfe went on a solo visit and connected with a couple who were taking orphaned children into their home.
"We have become like family," Wolfe said. "I've done 16 visits over there (and) have taken music into orphanages, hospitals and just spending time with the people over there and encourage them."
Music and the arts are a big part of the culture of Ukraine, Wolfe said. He added music has been a good way to connect with people quickly.
"When all of this happened, I thought of all my friends who are spread out throughout Ukraine" he said. "That is what has made this a very difficult time."
Recent updates from friends have been spotty, Wolfe said. But he noted an orphanage was successfully moved to the Czech Republic.
Wolfe added there had been no visits to Ukraine since before the pandemic. He had hoped for a visit this summer, but it's now doubtful.
