MILTON — Noting an "upsurge of positive" COVID-19 cases, Milton Area School District administrators announced Tuesday that three buildings will be switching to a virtual learning model for Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2.
A release issued by administrators on the district website said Baugher Elementary School, as well as the middle and high schools, will be switching to a virtual instructional model for the two days. In-person instruction will continue at White Deer Elementary School.
"The high school, middle school and district office will remain open, implementing universal masking and 6-foot social distancing," the release said. "The White Deer Elementary School office will be open for business as usual."
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a statement to the media on the switch.
"As a school community, we tried our very best to restore normalcy but unfortunately we are experiencing high levels of positive COVID cases and quarantining of staff and students due to outside-of-school and in-school positive COVID exposure," Keegan wrote, in her statement.
She also noted that those at White Deer will "strongly" encouraged to mask, regardless of vaccination status.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced a masking mandate in schools, as well as early learning and child care programs, effective Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Keegan said the district will be following the mandate.
According to the Milton district's online COVID-19 dashboard, 22 students and staff across the district have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days.
At Baugher Elementary School, eight students and two staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19. Five students are listed as being "presumed positive."
In addition, 33 students and three staff members are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
At the middle school, three students are listed as testing positive, with one presumed positive case. Four students and one staff member are listed as quarantined.
At the high school, five students and four staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19. Two students are listed as being presumed positive for the virus.
Five high school students are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
The release from administrators directed families without internet access to contact the district for assistance accessing an internet hot spot.
Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain home until meeting the following criteria, the release said: It has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms; no fever is experienced for 24 hours; and there's an improvement of symptoms.
Meals for students will be available for pickup from 10:45 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday in front of the high school.
