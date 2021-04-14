LEWISBURG — The attorney for a one-time Mifflinburg man convicted of murder will be eventually relieved.
Patricia Hoover Jasper had been appointed by the court to represent Justin G. Richard after his sentence in a 2012 shooting death. Richard was sentenced in 2018 to 16 to 32 years in prison for the homicide and a robbery.
Richard had petitioned the court under the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) for the homicide, robbery, two counts of theft, a conspiracy conviction and a 2008 conviction for DUI controlled substance metabolite.
Hoover Jasper wrote a letter to Union County President Judge Michael Hudock explaining in detail why Richard’s petition for relief had no merit. Lack of adherence to strict timing limits was among the reasons.
Hudock said he would grant Hoover Jasper the petition to withdraw, but only after rendering an opinion on the PCRA matters and allowing for an appeal. He noted since Richard and his counsel had “diametrically opposed” opinions, it made no sense for Hoover Jasper to continue.
Richard, 36, appearing via video from the State Correctional Institute at Albion, cited loss of property when transferred, having COVID-19 in prison and previous clerical errors in a discussion with the judge.
He also cited a lack of an evidentiary hearing at some point. Hudock said if a decision that no hearing was required due to untimely filing was overturned, one would be scheduled.
Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Randy Sampsell at his home in June of 2012 after Scott Vonneida, also of the Mifflinburg area, was beaten and robbed during the same overnight period.
