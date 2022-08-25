MILTON — A public hearing held Wednesday evening to consider a conditional use application by the owner of the former ACF facility was continued after about an hour of testimony and no decision.
The hearing is scheduled to resume at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in council chambers before the regular meeting of Milton Borough Council.
Solicitor J. Michael Wiley said the feedback regarding the application by Mr. Milton LLC was appreciated. It was also helpful that the applicant was present. However, council apparently decided to continue the hearing because it had accomplished about as much as it could under the circumstances.
Wiley explained that David Damaghi, DNG Property president and a principal in Mr. Milton LLC, may consider amending his application. If an amendment is received, it would be considered by council at the next meeting.
The decision followed testimony regarding conditional use of 417 N. Arch St. by Mr. Milton LLC. The applicant has sought to adapt the former railcar manufacturing facility into multiple uses.
Wiley explained in introductory remarks that the facility is in the manufacturing zoning district. He said proposed uses are all permitted, but the application asks for conditional uses including auto sales facility, auto repair garage, auto service station, distribution facility, retail establishment, storage facility, third-party logistics space and others.
Doug Diehl, Milton code enforcement officer, added that the planning commission has recommended the council consider moving forward with the application.
Damaghi said his experience includes purchasing dilapidated buildings and giving them new uses. He illustrated in a printed handout how portions of the Milton facility have been cleaned up since purchasing it in January.
Benefits of a multi-use facility include the ability to offer space to a variety of prospective tenants quickly. Damaghi said the first objective is to attract manufacturing to the 42-acre site. He noted that a lower cost of space to do business is a benefit of Milton.
Damaghi appeared with his daughter Danielle, who would be a principal in Ultra Paper Products, a company which would repackage bulk paper products on the site.
Reaction among members of the public and council was mixed.
Joe Moralez, council vice president, asked how many code violations have been recorded at Damaghi-owned facilities. Damaghi replied that in municipalities which want to make money, violations were not uncommon but rectified as quickly as possible.
Moralez also had environmental concerns, including whether the site was a brownfield or a potential site for a Superfund cleanup. Damaghi replied that the site was not a brownfield, but there previously had been an oil spillage which was being monitored. He said $50,000 was in escrow for continued monitoring over the next five years and that he has no plans to dig on the site.
Council Member Jeff Robol asked if the local sewer authority had been contacted regarding increased use. Damaghi replied that he had not but will. Similarly, he will check with the water company and electric supplier when things get rolling.
Andy McNeal Jr. suggested council not make a decision on the application until the matters of sewer and water use are answered.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, asked about Damaghi’s qualifications. He replied that he started as a carpet layer and grew to be a furniture retailer, manufacturer and distributor.
“Today, I have approximately 3-million square feet of industrial building (space) in the New York and Philadelphia areas,” Damaghi added. “My specialty is to buy dilapidated buildings and put (them) back in service and put people in business.”
Representatives of the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens also offered favorable testimony. Marie Day and Amy Neuhard said their club has never had use of adequate spaces for a roller derby track. Use of a portion of 417 N. Arch St. could allow the club to promote the sport more widely and offer the benefits of a permanent home.
Suspicions that the site would be turned into a strip club or marijuana farm were refuted by Danielle, who said they have bought former church buildings under conditions that they not be repurposed for unseemly uses.
Damaghi further attempted to refute the suspicions by claiming dealing with some urban governments was like dealing with an organized crime syndicate. He immediately apologized for the remark.
All hearing participants were sworn in and testimony was recorded by a court stenographer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.