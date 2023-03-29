LEWISBURG — It’s time for a “fairy” fun time. Join the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s magical workshop and make your very own fairy garden and provide a quiet, relaxing retreat for those elusive little sprites.

This workshop is great for both children and adults to explore the endless possibilities of these wonderful little fairylands. Two sessions are being offered on Friday, April 7, 2023. The first session starts at 1 p.m and ends at 1:45, The second session starts at 2:15 p.m. and ends at 3.

