LEWISBURG — It’s time for a “fairy” fun time. Join the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s magical workshop and make your very own fairy garden and provide a quiet, relaxing retreat for those elusive little sprites.
This workshop is great for both children and adults to explore the endless possibilities of these wonderful little fairylands. Two sessions are being offered on Friday, April 7, 2023. The first session starts at 1 p.m and ends at 1:45, The second session starts at 2:15 p.m. and ends at 3.
“This workshop offers a great opportunity for family bonding,” said Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education and Special Events Manager. “Adults and children can combine their imaginations to make their fairy garden extra special. We hope to provide a fun workshop where children can learn and grow while having fun.”
Each workshop participant will get a fairy garden kit, which includes a small birdhouse, fake succulent plant, base and more. Activities will be held outside, weather permitting.
This workshop is recommended for those 4 years and older. Registration is required for all participants and can be completed at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
