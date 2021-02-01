EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Snow removal was the order of the day Monday for individuals and the communities where they live.
However, neither East Buffalo Township (EBT) nor Lewisburg Borough had declared a state of emergency as of late afternoon.
EBT Manager Stacey Kifolo was mindful of the conditions and suspected Union County Emergency Management would provide direction later in the day. Kifolo said crews began to plow the township in late morning.
“Their first go-around, they were pretty much just focusing on making sure the roads were open, but not taking all the steps necessary to make sure intersections were completely cleared (and) cul-de-sacs were cleared,” Kifolo said. “So they were going to head back out and make sure all that stuff was taken care of.”
Kifolo added that crews and their assignments would be monitored after that, changing up as needed.
“The weather prediction is that on Tuesday and Wednesday we may have to deal with some high winds,” Kifolo added. “For us, that obviously could mean some trees down.”
Kifolo added that supplies including aggregate, salt and the like were in good shape. Temporary help to drive plows was sought several years ago, but she added the effort was not successful.
Should power go off for an extended period, Kifolo suggested contacting the American Red Cross for possible options.
Lewisburg crews were also busy as the borough supply depot on North Fifth Street stayed active into the evening. Snow removal equipment was a frequent site even as the white stuff continued to fall.
Meantime, residents of the township and the borough seemed to put off coming out and shoveling for a time.
An enterprising family, the Verduccis of Lewisburg, made the most of the conditions and surveyed the neighborhood in search of walks to shovel for a fee.
Other residents, made due, perhaps shoveling in advance for the next day of work.
