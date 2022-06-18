TURBOTVILLE — As the final step on her 4-H journey, Elaina Tyson has spent the last two years planning and carrying out a service-learning project called Treats for Troops, which will send 100 care packages to deployed service members later this summer and earn her the 4-H Diamond Clover Award.
Tyson, who has been a member of the Anthony Township 4-H Community Club for 10 years, said she was drawn to the people she met and the projects and programs she participated in as part of the community service club. Over the years Tyson said she's enjoyed programs like cooking, jewelry making, shotgun shooting, and archery, which she has participated in for nine of her 10 years in the club.
"I actually ended up quitting soccer and going with 4-H full time," she said.
4-H, which stands for head, heart, hands and health, is an international youth organization focused on leadership development and community service. The Diamond Clover Award is the sixth and final level of the organization's Clover Awards, each earned through participation in a variety of 4-H programs, and requires the planning and execution of a service project over the course of two years.
"I spent like a year, my fifth year of my Clover Awards, trying to figure out what I wanted to do for my sixth year, for the Diamond Clover," Tyson said, before she eventually settled on care packages for troops overseas.
"It seems like something that would speak to people," she said. "A lot of the time deployed troops get forgotten about, some of them are having a hard time being away from family and home, and getting packages helps them and brightens their day."
The first year of the process encompasses the planning and organization of the project, including writing up proposals, budgeting and obtaining approvals from Penn State Extension, which oversees 4-H clubs in Pennsylvania.
The second year, the phase of the project Tyson is currently in, is when the project is executed and, in Tyson's case, that means fundraising, obtaining the items to be included in the care packages, sending the boxes and writing and submitting a final project summary.
Tyson said she coordinated with the Red Cross for the distribution of the packages, which will contain snacks like chips, trail mixes, flavored water packets and puzzle books. She said her cousin, who is in the military, advised her against including items like hygiene products.
"I got in contact with the Red Cross because I know that they send stuff out and they said their person that normally sends packages to troops is no longer working with them, so they said (the project) would be great," Tyson said.
Each box will cost around $30 to assemble, including the contents and the shipping charges. Tyson said she has raised around $2,000 of the $3,000 required to send 100 boxes, her original goal.
"The last year was kind of hard for fundraising because of COVID and everything," Tyson said. To raise money, she sold T-shirts, solicited donations from local businesses, and participated in a 4-H hoagie sale that went to fund club members' Diamond Clover Award projects.
With an August deadline for the completion of the project, Tyson, who recently graduated from Warrior Run High School, said her summer will be dedicated to finishing out the two-year endeavor and sending off the packages.
Tyson said time management has been both the biggest challenge and biggest lesson she's learned throughout the course of her project.
"There's a lot to it, just having the time to sit down and work on it and figure out the next step," she said. "You have to know when certain things need to be submitted by... when you want to have your project started, when you want to have all your fundraising done by, different things like that."
Recipients of the Diamond Clover Award are invited to receive their award and be recognized at the state 4-H leadership conference in State College, an honor Tyson said she has been looking forward to for some time.
"I've seen others do it for so many years and it'll finally be my turn," she said.
Donations to the Treats for Troops project can be mailed to 94 Cotner Road, Turbotville PA 17772.
