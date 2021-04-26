NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following will be held: June 1, Odyssey; June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS '50s-'60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
