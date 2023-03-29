Horticulture students compete in national arena

Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture, takes a photo at the same location visited by a Pennsylvania College of Technology team in 2016. From left are Penn College students Ian A. Folsom, of Williamsport; Marshall J. LaBuda, of Fogelsville; Jacob B. Keir, of Warren Center; Brandon C. Wolfe, of Albion; Laura A. Snyder, of Harrisburg; Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler; William M. Bishop, of Williamsport; Grace L. Maneval, of Montgomery; and alumni mentor Ronald A. Burger.

 PROVIDED BY CARL J. BOWER JR.

WILLIAMSPORT — Eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students were among 529 entrants from across the country who took part in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, held March 15-18 at Mississippi State University.

Sophia G. Wiest, a landscape/plant production technology student from Butler, placed third in the Construction Cost Estimating category, fifth in Sales Presentation and 24th overall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.