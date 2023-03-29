Horticulture students compete in national arena

WILLIAMSPORT — Eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students were among 529 entrants from across the country who took part in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, held March 15-18 at Mississippi State University.
Sophia G. Wiest, a landscape/plant production technology student from Butler, placed third in the Construction Cost Estimating category, fifth in Sales Presentation and 24th overall.
Other team members were William M. Bishop and Ian A. Folsom, Williamsport; Jacob B. Keir, Warren Center; Marshall J. LaBuda, Fogelsville; Grace L. Maneval, Montgomery; Laura A. Snyder, Harrisburg; and Brandon C. Wolfe, Albion. It was the first time attending the NCLC for Bishop, Keir, LaBuda and Snyder; the four others were making a return trip.
“The students continue to impress me in this competition,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture. “These are some of the best students in the country studying landscape contracting, horticulture and plant sciences. The students come away energized by the competition, the career fair, and the networking with other students and industry from around the country.”
The college finished 23rd among 46 schools at the event, which is sponsored by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Top honors went to Cuyahoga Community College.
Accompanying Bower and the students was Ronald A. Burger, a 1978 nursery management graduate of Williamsport Area Community College (a Penn College predecessor) and the 2013 recipient of an alumni Mentorship Award. Befitting the college’s rationale in presenting that award, this was the 11th time that Burger traveled in support of students participating in the NCLC.
In noteworthy performances among the many categories in which Penn College students competed: Folsom finished sixth in Mini Track Loader Operation; Folsom and Wolfe placed eighth in Arboriculture Techniques; Snyder (who was awarded a $1,000 scholarship during the three-day event) came in 11th in Woody Plant Identification; and Bishop and Wolfe placed 15th in Landscape Maintenance Operations.
In addition to the competition and its related opportunities – including instructional sessions and career networking – students visited the Birmingham (Alabama) Botanical Gardens on their trip.
