MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School recently recognized its students of the month for February.
The third-grade honoree is Maxwell Breed, son of Jeffrey and Adrienne Breed of Mifflinburg. Maxwell’s favorite subject is science. Outside of school, Maxwell plays football in the Mifflinburg Youth Football League. In his free time, Maxwell enjoys taking care of his fish tanks and likes to relax by playing video games. In the future, he plans to attend college for computer engineering and hopes to play football while attending college.
The fourth-grade honoree is Wyatt Beaver, son of Matt and Heidi Beaver of Mifflinburg. Wyatt’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Wyatt plays soccer and baseball and participates in bowling. In his free time, Wyatt enjoys building with Legos. His favorite place to visit is Rehoboth Beach, Del. In his future, Wyatt would like to become a teacher.
The fifth-grade honoree is Maize Sauder, daughter of Mervin and Tiffany Sauder of New Berlin. Maize’s favorite subjects are science and math. Maize enjoys participating in Art Club and enrichment at school. Outside of school, Maize enjoys participating in competitive gymnastics for Energy Gymnastics, playing basketball and attending Clarity Prep. She also enjoys hunting, fishing and camping with friends. Maize’s favorite places to visit are Orlando, Fla. and Kalahari Waterpark. In the future, Maize hopes to attend college for criminal justice or cosmetology.
