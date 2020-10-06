MIFFLINBURG — Doug Walter, known locally for programs of support for military veterans, was recently inspired to make Veterans Day in Mifflinburg something special this year.
The annual Veterans Day Ceremony, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg. It will include numerous participants and a noteworthy speaker.
However, Walter hoped this year’s program could include a parachute drop by the All Veteran Group, a team of retired military members based in Raeford, N.C. He’d seen the group at an event in Elysburg and hoped they could land on the ballfield behind the Honor Roll.
Walter noted the All Veteran Group was corporate sponsored, but about $3,000 would still be needed for accommodations.
To date, some money has been raised, but Walter hoped more could be done in time for them to make arrangements. Donors may contact the “Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg Pa.” Facebook page to help out financially.
Mike Elliott, All Veteran Group founder, noted they need time to prepare for any exhibition jump. The time it takes depends on the nature of the event. As many as five jumpers are usually involved along with a “safety” on the ground.
“It is a pretty arduous process,” Elliott said. “A lot of people think you just get into an airplane and just fly over a baseball field and jump out. There is a waiver process through the (Federal Aviation Administration). We have to meet all the requirements.”
He added it takes about three weeks to plan a jump, which means the team will need to know promptly about accommodations. The team will be using chutes which will allow them to glide in, similar to those used by special operations personnel.
“We are a group of veterans that are still utilizing our skill sets to give back to the community,” Elliott noted. “That is mainly through parachute operations as a way to build a platform to talk about our military and talk about our veterans.”
Elliott served 26 years as an airborne soldier and was accepted in 2000 as a member of the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.
“As Golden Knights, we are ambassadors for the military,” Elliott said. “We travel to all different vicinities and get a chance to talk about the military and the great good of the military.”
As a Golden Knight, Elliott ran the tandem team.
“That’s a team that takes inexperienced jumpers on tandem sky dives,” he said. “That led to me jumping with our 41st president, George H.W. Bush Sr. on three tandem sky dives.”
On retirement in 2012, Elliott and a friend from the Golden Knights began the All Veteran Group so they could continue to do what they loved.
“Unfortunately, after I retired and a year later (when) my buddy retired and within 30 days took his own life,” Elliott said. “Instead of me using it as a big negative as it was, it put wind in my sails to go out and let our veterans know that they are loved by their other brothers and sisters.”
Elliott stressed the positive actions taken by the All Veteran Group in view of the daily toll of veterans taking their own lives. The camaraderie of the group was helpful for all involved.
Walter noted that Ben Leitzel, who retired from the Air Force as a colonel, will be the speaker at the Veterans Day observance. Participation will include the Nazarene Church Singers, Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Cub Scout troop members, the Shikellamy JROTC, Children of the American Revolution, Gold Star Families representatives and “Rosie the Riveter.”
Walter added that bricks were also for sale for maintenance of the monument grounds. Call 570-524-4367 for more information.
