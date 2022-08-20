Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• David Henry, 25, of Turbotville and Grace Thompson, 25, of Turbotville.
• Kaylee Martinez, 23, of Northumberland and Michael Berry II, 24, of Northumberland.
• Melissa Hoy, 55, of Northumberland and David Bookmiller, 57, of Bloomsburg.
• Jessica Wittig, 26, of Rebuck, and Kyle Zimmerman, 27, of Rebick.
• Emily Kate Manning, 29, of Coal Township, and Cody Rebuck, 28, of Coal Township.
• Karen Latsha, 53, of Riverside, and Jeffrey Pursel, 58, of Riverside.
• Rachel Chulkock, 29, of Cumberland, R.I. and Sean Banno, 28, of Cumberland, R.I.
• Joseph Cook, 40, of Sunbury, and Gisella Lopez, 43, of Lancaster.
• Adam Kistner Jr., 37, of Shamokin and Sarah Poe, 37, of Shamokin.
• Kristen Hepler, 32, of Kulpmont and Joseph Rodak, 36, of Kulpmont.
• Kristen Harmon, 33, of Sunbgury, and Rafel CHarriez, 32, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Marilyn A. Wikel to Nathan E. Yoder, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Bonnie L. Bender estate, Sherry L. Bender administratirx and Sherry L. Diehl to Dianne A. Whipple, property in Milton, $1.
• Thomas B. Raymer Jr. and Adrienne E. Raymer to Kyle A. Troutman and Kathy S. Hoffman, property in Milton, $1.
• Eugene B. Heberlig and Louise A. Everst to Louise A. Everest, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Henry N. Yoder and Clara D. Yoder to Sam J.Y. Zook and Emma H. Zook, property in Lewis Township, $130,000.
• A. Thomas Hans and Avis M. hans to Roger J. Burkett and Karen B. Burkett, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Leal John Smith and Cyntrhia Emmet Smith to Kathy L. McKinney, property in Milton, $1.
• Eileen H. Rhian to Jill Knittel and James McAuliffe, property in Delaware Township, $210,000.
• Alycia E. Haas and Ryan M. Ammerman to Bethany Young, property in Milton, $1.
• Paul E. Milheim and Amy J. Milheim to Chester H. Soltys Jr. and Sandra Soltys, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Lisa S. Kachmar and David Kachmar to Brian Pursglove and Jennifer Campbell, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Rebekah J. Mitchell to Wilmington Savings Fund Society trustee and Stanwich Mortgage Loan, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1,959.85.
• James S. Vargo by agent, Troy James Vargo agent and Nellie H. Vargo to Darcie K. Peterman, property in Delaware Township, $185,000.
• Earl Norman Stamm and Helen Louise Stamm to Stamm Primary Residence Protector Trust and Earl Norman and Helen Louise Stamm trustees, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Vanessa Anne Massaro and Alex Skitolsky to Vanessa Anne Massaro and Alex Skitolsky, property in Milton, $1.
• Paul F. Berry Jr. to Nathan S. Ormland, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Matthew S. Sultzbaugh and Melissa L. Sultzbaugh to Lapps Farmette LLC, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jeanette L. Bostian and Richard A. Bostian to Richard A. Bostian, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Martin J. Zarkoski and Joseph J. Zarkoski to Martin P. Zarkoski and Geraldine M. Zarkoski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Harry Whalen Wehry Jr. to Lapps Farmette LLC, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $795,000.
• Stephen A. Soboter and Denise L. Soboter to Invinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Anna Zelinski by agent and Bernice Hamulla agent to Bruce Frank Stelma, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Honeymooners Real Estate LLC to Eric S. Mendler and Kristian M. Skavery, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Houssam Abdul-Al and Chaza Fares Abdul-Al to Andrea Roberts, property in Kulpmont, $36,000.
• Kathleen Ann Sosnoski to Michael F. Hackman and Walter H. Ream, property in Marion Heights, $34,000.
• Thomas A. Griffith and Judy Griffith to Roy K. Kohr Jr., property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• Linda M. Dunkelberger to Linda M. Dunkelberger and Leonard E. Dunkelberger III, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Frank J. Zosh II to Brittany marie Reid, property in Mount Carmel Township, $18,000.
• Michael J. Pennell and Davina J. Pennell to Coal Region Acquisitions LLC, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Kevin Yeager to Giovianni Ulloa, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kenneth A. Stuck to Jason K. Boop and Krystal L. Boop, property in Point Township, $1.
• Kris S. Smeltz, Chelsea Smeltz, Kane S. Smeltz and Ellen Flamini to Matthew S. Sultzbaugh and Melissa L. Sultzbaugh, property in Washington Township, $48,000.
• Infinite Property Ventures LLC to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Helene M. Lazarz estate and Charles F. Lazarz executor to Flint IRA LLC, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Ralph A. Reed, Bonnie L. Bradley and Bonnie L. Reed to Erik R. Taylor and Michelle M. Bressi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Marilyn S. Polyniak to Mary Carol Wilson, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Sigusmund J. Sienkiewicz estate and James J. Sienkiewicz administrator to Abbie J. Timmins and Heather M. Timmins, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Jeffrey R. Watson Living Trust and Jeffrey R. Watson trustee to Sarah Johnson, property in Riverside, $192,000.
• Mark E. Fryberger Jr. to Michael A. Cope Sr., property iN Coal Township, $10,000.
• Joseph J. Bucanelli Jr. and Jan M. Bucanelli to John A. Koenigsberg and Susan A. Koenigsberg, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Benjamin A. Wilhelm and Tonya M. Wilhelm to Benjamin A. Wilhelm, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Richard B. Hamilton and Bobbi Jo Hamilton to Terra R. Fasold, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sean P. Hummel to Michael J. Deporter and Lori A. Deporter, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William J. Black by agent, Kim M. Trimpey agent and individually, Susan L. Dressler and Craig L. Dressler to Felicia Reichner Self Funded Special Needs Trust and Northumberland National Bank trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Indian Hills Golf and Tennis Club to Indian Hills Golf and Tennis Club, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Marilyn L. Land and Constance E. Land to Jacob Land, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Thomas J. Bator and Carolann Baskera to Bryce E. Fiamoncini and Sydney M. Casey, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Joseph F. Varano and Amy J. Varano to Jessica Rona, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Richard D. Lehman and Elaine L. Lehman to Richard Lehman Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert G. Shaffer and Georgetta A. Shaffer to Hevyn Miller and Donald Miller, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Robert G. Shaffer and Georgetta A. Shaffer to Robert G. Shaffer, Geoorgetta A. Shaffer and Hevyn Miller, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael J. Perkins to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Sherry Battle to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $1,739.15.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mark Wilson and Helena P. Wilson to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $3,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary A> Startzel and Richard H. Startzel to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $3,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Senad Kurtaj and Sultan Ibric to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $1,626.81.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Ashley m. Fodor to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Shamokin, $4,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David Andrews and Connie Andrews to Caraballoo Real Estate and Construction LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
• Gregory Wood and Mercedes Wood to Gregory Wood and Mercedes Wood, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• DRIVE to One Oakes Corporation, propertyin Sunbury, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential II LLC to Andrew J. Quiles Jr. and Melissa M. Quiles, property in Northumberland, $210,000.
• Bernadette A. Snyder to Melanie Rose Krum, property in Ralpho Township, $192,000.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Wayne Baxter Sr. and Judy Cramer, property in Coal Township, $12,000.
• Mary Ellen Clark Hughes to Ten Mile Mushrooms LLC, properties in Rush Township and Snydertown, $258,400.
• Donald J. Spotts, Erin N. Snyder and Erin N. Spotts to Harry L. Wheary and Kathleen A. Wheary, property in Ralpho Township, $160,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Mark T. Radziewicz estate and Kristin Gemberling administratrix to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust M, property in Coal Township, $2,612.28.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Heather S. Campbell estate, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Romaine Roberson administrator to Caliber Home Loans LLC, property in Rockefeller Township, $1,362.34.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Zachary R. Latsha to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1,216.74.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Barry D. Rickert to US Bank National Trust Association trustee and LSF8 Master Participation Trust, property in Washington Township, $1,383.08.
• Alysia K. Kauffman and Jonathan B. Kauffman to Rosa Chuman and Felicita Chuman, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jacob C. Mertz and Katelin E. Mertz to Vanessa L. Reich, property in Lower Augusta Township, $215,000.
• Tracey L. Williard to Robert J. Shustack, property in Mount Carmel Township, $85,000.
• Nicole E. Fisher, Nicole E. Wescott and Nicholas J. Wescott to Mark Cashner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David W. Hollabaugh Jr. and Matthew W. Strauser to Daniel S. Owens, property in Sunbury, $293,760.
• Raymond W. Novlan and Katrina M. Novlan to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Justin A. bastian and Cecelia N. Paulus to Justin A. Bastina, property in Northumberland, $1.
