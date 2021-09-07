MILTON — The Milton Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 25 and 26 at the Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton.
Those applying must bring a photo identification for the head of household, along with a birth certificate for everyone in the home, proof of all income and proof of all expenses.
Gifts are provided for children 12 and under living within the Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run school districts.
For more information, email Valerie.Harris@USE.SalvationArmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.