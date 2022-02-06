Northumberland County Sentences
• Austin Anderson, 27, of Northumberland, 30 months’ probation with restrictive conditions, nine months’ house arrest with nine months’ credit, $100 fine plus costs and $498 in restitution to Fuel On for theft by unlawful taking. Charges of robbery, simple assault and receiving stolen property were dismissed. He was charged by Milton police for an incident on Nov. 15, 2017.
• Michael Kish, 32, of Mount Carmel, a year of probation and a $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn. Kish was charged by Mount Carmel Township police for an incident on Aug. 9.
• John Gavin, 28, of Benton, six months’ probation and a $300 fine plus costs for DUI with general impairment. Additional counts of DUI, careless driving and endangering the welfare of children were withdrawn. Gavin was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police for an incident on June 21, 2020.
• Albert Shingara, 43, of Sunbury, six months’ probation and a $300 fine plus costs for DUI with general impairment. Charges of DUI at the highest rate and careless driving were withdrawn. Shingara was charged by Zerbe Township police for an incident on Aug. 8, 2020.
• Laruen Kern, 32, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for possession of a small amount of marijuana. Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. Kern was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police for an incident on Oct. 16, 2020.
In separate cases, Kern was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed. She was charged by Shamokin police for an incident on Jan. 4, 2021.
Kern received a concurrent sentence of a year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged by Shamokin police for an incident on Oct. 21, 2020.
Kern also received a concurrent sentence of a year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged by Shamokin police for an incident on June 7, 2021.
• Stacia Culp, 34, of Harrisburg, two years’ probation and a $250 fine plus costs for possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of a firearm with an altered number and three counts of intent to deliver were withdrawn. Culp was charged by Sunbury police for an incident on Dec. 28, 2020.
State Police At Stonington Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — A Freeland man was taken into custody after police stopped his 2016 Kia at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 2 along South Marshall Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Nathan Bruce, 18, was taken into custody after police said drugs and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 2 along Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
According to police, a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by a 17-year-old Selinsgrove girl was traveling west when it pulled into the intersection at Airport and Mill roads and struck the right front of a northbound 2001 Honda According driven by Scott D. Goodling, 58, of Winfield. Both drivers and two teen passengers in the Subaru were belted.
The teen driver will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
Reckless endangerment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported burglary and arrested Jeremy Mull, 42, of Middleburg, with discharge of a rifle.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:13 a.m. Jan. 21 and troopers said the report of a burglary was unfounded and Mull had fabricated the entire incident.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove man allegedly grabbed his 39-year-old wife by the wrist and shoved her during an altercation at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 3.
Charges were filed against the man, police noted.
False reports to law enforcement
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Philadelphia man was charged after he allegedly provided a false identity to law enforcement during a criminal investigation.
Thomas Anderson, 52, of Philadelphia, allegedly provided false identity and it was later learned he had active warrants out of Philadelphia County. The alleged incident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Jan. 31 along Stetler Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Accidental fire
SHAMOKIN DAM — Emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke at 7:34 p.m. Feb. 1 at Long John Silver’s, 2895 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Shamokin Dam Fire Company discovered fire within the walls. The fire, described as accidental, caused about $10,000 in damages, police noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a retail theft at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 2 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Three black males allegedly entered the store separately and came together at the Apple kiosk where they began to cut security cables, then removed five iPhones and two iPads valued collectively at $5,650. Damages were esimated at $1,000.
Store management reported the items are programmed for display and can not connect to a cellular carrier.
Theft by deception
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said the personal information of a 61-year-old Middleburg man was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 30 along Decker Tree Farm Lane, Adams Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman and her two teen passengers escaped injury when their vehicle crashed in icy conditions at 7:20 a.m. Feb. 3a long Hoppestown Road, east of Cabbage Hollow Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Donna L. Emick, 40, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse which began sliding on ice, police noted. In an attempt to avoid an oncoming vehicle, the Traverse struck a tree just off the roadway, police said. All were belted.
1-vehicle crash
CUMMINGS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle slid in icy conditions and struck trees off the roadway at 5:43 a.m. Feb. 3 along Route 44 north, west of Route 414, Cummings Township, Lycoming County.
Susan E. Bierman, 64, of Cammal, was traveling north in a 2012 International when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and hit trees, police reported. Bierman was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 15 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Toyota Rav4 was traveling west when it struck the deer, police noted.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Activity report
• January: Complaints received, 55; age compliance checks, 0; violations letters, 4; warning letters, 15.
Administrative citations
• Jan. 1-31.
Columbia County
• Lightstreet Beer Express, Orangeville. Feb. 10, 25, March 2, 16, April 12, May 12, 25, June 21, 28, July 1, 16, 28, Aug. 13, Sept. 9, 11-15, the establishment allegedly possessed or operated gambling devices or paraphernalia or permitted gambling or lotteries, poolselling and/or bookmaking. Additionally, the establishment allegedly operated without board approval Feb. 10-Sept. 15.
Northumberland County
• Kelly A. Stevenson, Milton, allegedly permitted smoking Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in a public place where smoking is prohibited.
Snyder County
• Midd-Penn Beverage, Middleburg, allegedly sold to a minor, age 19.
• Freeburg Hotel, Freeburg, allegedly sold to a minor, age 19.
• Isle of Que Brewing, Selinsgrove, allegedly sold to a minor, age 19.
