WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced that 320 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2022, a 30-hour online fundraising event starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. Pre-registration was required by February 25, 2022.
Participating nonprofits include:
• Northumberland County: 4 Paws Sake PA, A Community Clinic, A&B Children’s Theatre Birthright of Sunbury, Central Oak Heights, Central PA Business and Education Association, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Christian Counseling Services of Central, Degenstein Community Library, Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary, Exchange Pool, Father’s Hope, Gaudenzia, Golden Rule Love INC, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, HandUP Foundation, Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation, Haven Ministry, Just Us Few MC, K9 Hero Haven, Kingdom Kidz, Meadowbrook Christian School, Meadowview Christian Academy, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Milton Public Library, Mommy and Me Rescue, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mostly Mutts, Mount Carmel Area Community Center, Noah’s Ark Nursery School, Northumberland Christian School, Northumberland County Council for The Arts, Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc., Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, PCC Corner of Hope, Penitent Souls Children’s Foundation, Salvation Army of Milton and Lewisburg, Salvation Army of Shamokin and Sunbury, Shamokin Community Gardens, Shape of Justice, Shikellamy Braves Foundation, STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue, Suncom Industries, Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, The Arc Susquehanna Valley, Toys for Tots, Warrior Run Education Foundation, Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, Watsontown Historical Association.
• Union County: American Red Cross, Camp ENERGY, Camp Koala, Camp Mount Luther, Camp Setebaid, Central PA Vintage Iron Club, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, Clarity Prep, CommUnity Zone, DIG Furniture Bank, Donald Heiter Community Center, Expectations Women’s Center, Family Planning Services, Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg, Getting Ahead Foundation, Green Dragon Foundation, Herr Memorial Library, Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Prison Project, Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter, Public Library for Union County, River Valley Nature School, RiverStage Community Theatre, SUMMIT Early Learning, SUN P.E.T.S., Sunflower Child Care Center, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, Susquehanna Valley Chorale, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild, The Campus Theatre, Transitions of PA, Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade, West Branch Chorus, WGRC.
Between 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 10, visit www.raisetheregion.org to make a donation to participating nonprofits.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to each pre-registered nonprofits.
