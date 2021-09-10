DANVILLE — Pregnant women can safely be given vaccines to resist getting COVID-19 and suffering the consequences of the virus.
Dr. Brytanie Marshall, a Geisinger OB-GYN, reiterated what has been often talked of since vaccinations began to be available nearly 10 months ago.
“The components of the COVID vaccine from the state had a very promising safety profile for women and pregnancy,” Marshall said. “Now we have nine months of data that show that it is quite safe in pregnancy. We have had no pregnancy-related comorbidities or side effects.”
Marshall said side effects among pregnant women have been no different than in the general population. She noted it was gratifying that the vaccine did not put pregnant women at a disadvantage.
“We already know that pregnant women get far more sick with COVID,” Marshall said. “(They) are more likely to get admitted to an ICU, have respiratory failure, growth restrictions of the baby and pre-term labor.”
Equal access to COVID vaccination for pregnant women is now sanctioned at the national level.
“Now that we have strong evidence to show it is not harmful and is in fact quite beneficial in protecting moms, nationally there is a recommendation to encourage vaccination in the pregnant population,” Marshall said. “We have been encouraging our patients to come to their doctors and ‘OBs’ during pregnancy to make sure they have all the information that they need.”
Marshall stressed that prevention is the best way to stop the pandemic and there is plenty of data supporting the vaccine is the best way to get in front of it.
“The time it takes for people to get vaccinated — and I understand their hesitation — but in that delay, the virus in its own natural evolution is going to adapt,” Marshall said. “It is going to create variants that are going to keep infecting people.
“I imagine as we continue to move toward better vaccination rates, the variations are going to continue,” Marshall added. “What is great is that these vaccines — definitely the Pfizer and the Moderna — have still strong effectiveness against a lot of these variants.”
Marshall was hopeful that enough people could be vaccinated in time to get in front of coronavirus variants, rather than a variant developing which may be a step ahead of the vaccine.
Pregnant women, Marshall noted, have great motivation to take care of themselves and their unborn children. She added that women of child-bearing age are generally of a generation that not only craves knowledge but also has the ability to seek it out.
“The downside is that they have access to all kinds of knowledge,” Marshall said. “They don’t know what is right, what is wrong, what is informed, what is real information (and) what is dangerous and misleading.”
Myths or misnomers about the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy have lingered since the start of the pandemic. One was that a spike protein unique to COVID-19, and the mRNA component of vaccines, may damage the placenta, lead to miscarriages and damage pregnancies.
“That is so woefully wrong,” Marshall said. “We have not seen an increase in infertility, we have not seen an increase in miscarriage, we are not seeing any damage to placenta due to the vaccine. It is just incorrect.”
Marshall added that actual infections from COVID are far more risky to women, and carry the potential for babies not growing and early labor in part because of a weakened placenta.
“Any mom who has a baby early, she carries a lot of fears in watching her baby struggle the first couple months of life,” Marshall said. “We want to give her the best opportunity.”
Booster availability will depend on the rate that variants emerge. Marshall said the time frame is still not known but they will also be recommended.
The upside is that the babies of women who have been vaccinated are born with antibodies.
“They have done some studies where they look at women who did get vaccinated,” Marshall said. “They look at their babies who are carrying the same antibodies. The babies are born with the same protection.”
Marshall encouraged pregnant women to ask the difficult questions, but to do so with their doctors and get vaccinated.
