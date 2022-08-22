MILTON — With lightning flashing from the sky, and intense heat and fire billowing from the top of a Myrtle Street home, emergency responders worked feverishly early Monday morning to pull at least three people from an inferno.
Firefighters were called at around 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Myrtle Street after receiving reports of a house fire, with individuals trapped on the second floor.
Medics were seen running down the street with a baby who was pulled from the fire. A short time later, firefighters carried a someone out of the first floor of the home.
As medics were attending to the individuals, neighbors pointed to the home's porch roof, where firefighters lifted another person out of a second story window.
With a stream of water surrounding them, a team of firefighters and police officers — both on the porch roof and connecting ladders — attended to the individual. The bucket from the Milton Fire Department's aerial truck was eventually used to hoist the individual to the ground, where they were seen being treated by medics.
Radio communications indicated those pulled from the home were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The home appeared to sustain extensive damage.
As of 5 a.m., additional firefighters were still being called to the scene.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, the Warrior Run area, White Deer and Turbot townships were among those being called to the scene. Police officers from Milton and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department were also on scene.
The Standard-Journal will release additional information on the fire as it becomes available.
