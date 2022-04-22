PENN TOWNSHIP — Transitions of PA is responding to the alleged homicide of a Snyder County woman by her husband.
Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions chief executive officer, issued a press release Friday responding to the Monday, April 18, death of Leslie Bailor.
Brad Alan Bailor, her 33-year-old husband, has been charged with criminal homicide and murder of the first degree.
According to court documents, Brad confessed to shooting his wife in the heat of an argument while at 1150 S. Market St., Penn Township, Snyder County.
Transitions noted being "deeply saddened to learn of the recent domestic violence" homicide of Bailor.
“We, along with the community, are learning the details of this devastating tragedy through information released by the Pennsylvania State Police and reported on by local media," Kranz said. "An outpouring of love, grief, heartbreak, confusion, frustration, and anger can be found in the comments of news reports, articles, and social media posts about Leslie's death. Her death has sparked many questions and conversations about domestic violence."
She said Leslie'e life "will not be forgotten."
"Comments and memories shared on social media about Leslie, her love for her children, her pets, and her friends show a small piece of the immediate impacts of this tragedy," Kranz said. "The impacts will be long-lasting. Leslie's children and loved ones need all the support they can get, right now and in the future. I hope our community will continue to rally around Leslie's children, her family, friends, and any other individual they know who is experiencing domestic violence."
The release defines domestic violence as "a pattern of coercive behavior by one partner to gain or maintain control over the other partner."
It said domestic violence can take many forms, including emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, financial and technological.
"Domestic violence does not discriminate and impacts people regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or education," the release stated. "Abusive and controlling behaviors can be subtle but escalate over time, becoming more physically violent. The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) reports women to comprise 85% of domestic violence victims. Nationally, an average of three women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day. Friends, relatives, colleagues, and neighbors are often the first to learn about the violence a victim is experiencing."
Transitions is a victim service center, providing advocacy, empowerment and education to victims and survivors in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties.
Anyone in need of assistance from the organization — or who feels unsafe in a relationship — can call Transitions 24 hours per day at 800-850-7948.
A preliminary hearing for Brad Bailor has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, before District Judge John Reed, of Snyder County.
According to online court records, Bailor was charged in January with simple assault and harassment. A simple assault count was also filed against Bailor in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.