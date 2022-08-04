LEWISBURG — Attractive, affordable and accessible recreational facilities were showcased Wednesday in the Lewisburg area.
The showcase, the first of two days of touring for the benefit of a state official, highlighted what local stakeholders hope will continue to be attractions for local people and incoming tourists.
Nathan Reigner, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) director of outdoor recreation, said he visited to find out how progress has been made toward turning the area into a recreation destination. He affirmed the notion that eastern Union County could be a model for other communities.
“There are lessons we can learn here,” Reigner said. “There are lessons about these partnerships, lessons about connecting communities along rivers and along trails.”
Making downtown Lewisburg more flood resistant through improvements to Limestone Run has also made the area around the waterway more attractive and accessible.
“The tree of outdoor recreation grows in Lewisburg,” he added. “It bears Lewisburg a lot of fruit. Its recreation infrastructure is also green infrastructure and community infrastructure.”
Reigner and a group which included Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, Brian Auman, landscape architect and Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association board member, Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive director, Taylor Lightman, Lewisburg Neighborhoods executive director and others began their tour at Hufnagle Park.
Alvarez explained that before the recent Limestone Run floodplain restoration project, the area was prone to flooding. It is now more accessible and part of a greenway connecting downtown Lewisburg to Bucknell University.
The early stages of the tour continued into Hufnagle Park and the new Kidsburg playground. The PlayPower donation of equipment as a token of gratitude for the emergency response to a fire at a nearby plant was explained.
Auman explained to the group how logs and log slides at the south end of the park formed a Nature Play area. He said the area would be benefited by tree cover in the years ahead.
“In landscape architecture you are thinking in 20 or 25 year cycles,” Auman said. “This will be a nice shady (tree) canopy part of the park.”
He added that native trees, those which would normally thrive in the area, can be a superior alternative to ornamental trees.
Members of the group also walked from stone to stone on Limestone Run, illustrating the improved accessibility the waterway.
Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau executive director, outlined the stops on the tour which followed the visit to Hufnagle Park.
They included Lewisburg Landing, the Lewisburg bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Wolfe Field, where a bike park is in the concept stage.
The YMCA at the Miller Center, the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) and a visit to SEDA-COG headquarters were also in the plans for the day.
A second day of touring with the DCNR representative, with a focus on Northumberland County, is planned for today.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
