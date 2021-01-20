HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday showed deaths related to COVID-19 were up by 31 over six-area counties. Confirmed new cases were up by 198.
Nine new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, six in Northumberland County, five in Columbia County, four each in Union and Montour counties and three in Snyder County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 54 in Lycoming County, 47 in Union County, 37 in Northumberland County, 32 in Montour County, 17 in Columbia County and 11 in Snyder County.
Statewide, new cases rose by 5,984, bringing the total since March to 783,170.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,694 cases (277 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,612 cases (192 deaths0
• Union County, 3,268 cases (66 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,469 cases (104 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,033 cases (61 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,377 cases (42 deaths)
