HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) wil host The Wild and Scenic Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, in a virtual setting.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive “Wild and Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. The international film tour brings award winning nature films to communities around the globe.
Tickets can be purchased at https://qudio.com/event/POWR.
