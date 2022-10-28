Joey Logano is already locked in as a NASCAR Cup series final-four contender for next weekend’s championship-deciding visit to Phoenix, Ariz. But who will be joining him in the finals?
Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity divisions will set their final four with a visit this weekend to the short track in Martinsville, Va.
Given how well both Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin run at Martinsville, there’s a good chance that one or both of them will be racing for a championship in Phoenix. Ross Chastain is also in a strong points position to advance into the finals.
Of the remaining playoff contenders, William Byron runs strong at Martinsville and could secure a spot in the finals. My pick to win this year’s championship — Ryan Blaney — remains in contention. However, he has not yet won a race this year, and his chances of winning the championship seem to be fading.
If you’re looking for a surprise title contender, keep an eye on Christopher Bell this weekend. He won earlier in the year in New Hampshire — a track which is somewhat similar to Martinsville. Bell also stole a needed win at Charlotte to advance into the round of eight. He seems to have developed into Joe Gibbs Racing’s lead driver, and could steal the show at Martinsville to advance into the championship finals.
Chase Briscoe’s chances at making the final four have all but faded.
In the NASCAR Xfinity series, they might as well start to engrave Noah Gragson’s name on the championship trophy. He’s won eight times this year — including last weekend in Homestead to earn a spot in the final four — and seems unstoppable. His teammate Josh Berry has also guaranteed his spot in the final four, thanks to a win two weeks ago in Las Vegas.
Barring a surprise winner this weekend — such as Justin Allgaier or Brandon Jones — it seems likely that AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs will join the two JR Motorsports teammates in the final four. A note of “caution,” both Allgaier and Jones have won at Martinsville.
In my pre-season predictions, I wrote that Gibbs and Berry would be fighting for the championship at Phoenix. I also listed Allmendinger — who has always run strong at Martinsville — as a title contender.
Gibbs was my pre-season pick to win the championship.
The truck series final four was set last weekend in Homestead. Zane Smith — who ran strong early in the season — will be joined in the finals by Chandler Smith, who has been a contender all season. Ty Majeski has won two of the last three races to garner a spot in the finals. The 2021 champion, Ben Rhodes, will be vying for his second-straight title next weekend in Phoenix.
While questions linger as to who will emerge from Martinsville as the drivers to comprise the final four in NASCAR’s top two divisions, I have one other question on my mind Which drivers in the Xfinity or Cup series will get into a fight this weekend?
Given the nature of Martinsville — and all that’s on the line in both divisions — I’m predicting fisticuffs will ensue in either the Xfinity or Cup series.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.