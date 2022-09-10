MIFFLINBURG — Anne Smith has a distinct childhood memory of watching Queen Elizabeth II parade along a street near Buckingham Palace while riding a horse.
Smith, who lives in Mifflinburg, was born in Southampton, England. She moved to the United States about 20 years ago and now holds dual U.S. and British citizenship.
Smith, and other residents of the Susquehanna River Valley with connections to England, are reflecting fondly on the life of the queen. She passed away Thursday, at age 96.
"This is a person who just stopped working (Wednesday)," Smith, said of the queen. "She has given her entire life and existence to the service of her country. We don't see that kind of service too much."
As a child, Smith remembers her family visiting Buckingham Palace for a celebration. As part of the festivities, the queen rode from the palace with her calvary.
"She was on a horse, I saw her very clearly," Smith said, of the queen. "For anyone in (the United States), it would be akin to being at a presidential inauguration. It's momentous. It's something you remember."
Smith noted that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed riding horses.
"She rode until quite recently," Smith said.
Valerie Whyman, of Williamsport, got even closer to members of the royal family.
Whyman, who now holds dual U.S. and British citizenship, moved to the United States from England 28 years ago.
When she was about 20 years old, Whyman met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princes Diana at an event held at St. George's Cathedral.
"I played for an orchestra that was part of the King George Jubilee Trust," Whyman explained. "I think it gave money to youth groups that promoted leadership qualities."
The orchestra played at an event attended by members of the royal family, at the cathedral.
"I got an invitation to meet the queen after the event," Whyman said. "It was the luck of the draw. There were 1,000 participants and only a few names pulled out. That was extraordinary."
She was one of about five members of her section of the orchestra selected to meet the royals at a reception held for about 100 people.
While she didn't have a personal conversation the members of the royal family, she stood a few feet away from them as they spoke to those in attendance.
Those who were there were instructed to bow and curtsy when the royal family members appeared before them.
"The queen, she's very elegant, regal, interested and kind," Whyman said. "At that time, there was far more interest and fascination in Princess Diana. There was a lot of excitement to meet Princess Diana."
Whyman noted that the meeting happened in the 1980s — before the advent of cell phones and selfies — so she doesn't have any images from meeting the royals. She will always carry with her the memories from that day.
Similar to Smith and Whyman, June Saxon of Sunbury recalls a family encounter with the royal family.
Saxon grew up in Leiston, England, about 150 miles from London. She moved to the United States in 1983, and is now a U.S. citizen.
"During the silver jubilee, I was still in England," Saxon recalled. "We had one big party. The queen bestowed an honor upon my father."
Her father, the late Alec Trumpeter, was a British citizen who worked as a contractor for the United States Air Force.
"He developed an aircraft that could tow planes when they were damaged," Saxon said, of her father. "It saved the American government millions (of dollars)."
He received the honor from the queen as a result of his work on the aircraft. While Queen Elizabeth II didn't directly present the honor to Trumpeter, Saxon recalls him receiving it from a high-ranking member of the monarchy.
Like Smith and Whyman, Saxon also holds the queen in high regard.
"She's everybody's grandma," Saxon said, of Queen Elizabeth II. "She was the rock. With all the scandals that went on with the royal family, she was the rock. She held it together."
While a coronation ceremony has not yet been scheduled, Smith noted that Charles is now the king of England.
"Immediately upon the death of a king or the queen, the successor is immediately hailed as the new king or queen," Smith explained. "The succession is instant. We've long held that tradition."
She said it's not a position of power.
"It's a symbolic position," Smith said. "It's constitutional. It dates back thousands of years.
"We Brits have a strong sense of who we are and where we come from," she continued. "For the the most part, we like it that way. We enjoy our traditions, our Britishness."
Saxon believes King Charles III will have big shoes to fill, since his mother's passing.
"On TV, they are saying he is going to do wonderful," Saxon said. "If you go into the towns where I come from, people did not like him one bit... because of the way he treated Princess Diana."
While Queen Elizabeth II was loved by the vast majority of British people, Saxon recalled a time when that wasn't the case.
"When Diana died... the British people were really upset with her because she didn't show any emotion, she stayed with the grandchildren," Saxon said.
As Diana's casket passed by during the funeral ceremony, Saxon said Queen Elizabeth bowed her head.
"When she bowed her head, she regained everything everyone was all upset with her about," Saxon said.
A great sadness swept over England — and those with ties to the British Empire — when the queen passed away on Thursday.
Whyman has been texting with family members who live in England since the news of the queen's death broke.
"I was talking with my daughter (Thursday)," Whyman said. "She said that they were watching television (immediately prior to the announcement of the queen's passing) and all of the presenters were wearing black... She thought something imminent was being announced."
Whyman was listening to an all-music station from the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced.
"They stopped (the music) and there was a major announcement," Whyman said. "I heard it in real time. It was one of those moments you'll always remember where you were when you heard the news... I was really sad when the news came."
"I keep crying," Saxon said. "As soon as I found out, I called my sister, and we sat there and held our phones, and cried."
Saxon said many changes are now in store for England.
"Our coins have the picture of the queen on it," she said. "The money, the stamps have the picture of the queen. All of that is going to have to be changed, to Charles."
