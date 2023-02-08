LEWISBURG — The Evangelical Community Hospital Children’s Health Fair, featuring YMCA Healthy Kids Day Activities, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
The event is for parents and children of all ages, with a focus on key factors of good health including eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings, and making good decisions about healthy living.
Children are encouraged to come ready for action and fun and should wear shoes appropriate for physical activity. Sunglasses will be given to the first 500 kids in attendance. In addition, children who attend will have a chance to win a free bicycle.
The special activity schedule for children attending includes classes taught by YMCA certified instructors includes: Zumba at 9:30, Pound (cardio jam session) at 10, Yoga at 10:30, Kingdom Kidz puppet show at 10:30 and Kickboxing at 11. Other activities include photos with the Easter bunny, an obstacle course, basketball with YMCA Coach Kathy Fedorjaka, pickleball, and other sports clinics and demonstrations.
A free bike helmet give-away event for children 12 and under is being held in conjunction with the event, and is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg, Inc. Participating children are asked to bring a new or gently used children’s book as a donation.
Children taking part in the event will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet or who has a helmet that is more than five years old or has sustained damage will benefit from the giveaway. Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.
Parents will have the opportunity to talk to experts and explore resources available in the community for healthcare, child development, child safety, and more.
For more information on the Children’s Health Fair, contact Evangelical Community Health and Wellness by calling 570-768-3200.
