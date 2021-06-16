WATSONTOWN — A breakfast, to benefit the Todd Hauck Spinal Cord Recovery Fund, will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage and a beverage. A mega raffle will also be held.
Hauck fell off of a porch Nov. 20 while decorating for Christmas. He was in Philadelphia recovering for three months, and now travels three times per week to the Gibson Rehabilitation UPMC Williamsport facility for rehabilitation.
Proceeds from the breakfast will help with medical bills.
