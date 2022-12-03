Change my heart oh God
Make it ever true
Change my heart oh God
May I be like You
You are the potter
I am the clay
Mold me and make me
This is what I pray
So the song goes. It is in reference to the Bible’s verses: Isaiah 45:9: “Does the clay say to the potter, ‘What are you making?’” Isaiah 64:8: ‘Yet, O Lord, you are our Father. We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand.”
It is difficult sometimes to make sense of the changing and molding of our lives. I haven’t liked everything that has happened in my life. But I am grateful and content. Surely, you have had those times in your life too.
We watched painful health struggles in our parents, our family and friends. We are always thankful for God’s love and provisions including the physicians and the available treatments. My cancer is in remission though I have left over neuropathy and pains which will always be with me, but this does not interfere with my relationships and abilities. I am thankful.
We have frequently felt the potter’s hand breaking and molding us. He has never been away from us. I rest in the assurance that He knows best. Through the breaking and remaking we always knew Jesus was with us and in us, making his desired design.
Although I am not an artist, I have dabbled in art from time to time. Take into account that art is drawing recognizable animals for children, paintings in High School, and projecting designs while teaching science, social studies and math lessons. I know many of you who are much more talented artists than I.
My clay work began when I was very young, near our farm’s spring house. The stream was lined with gray, gold and red clay. I waded into the winter springs of the cow pasture. Using sticks and stones, I scraped away residue until finding a firm supply of this wonderful clay.
We didn’t’ have Play-dough, which is only a substitute for the dirty, slimy, wonderful real stuff. From this muddy clay I shaped pots, dishes, scoops, games and marbles, then dried them in the sun. I knew nothing of “firing” them, much less, glaze. They were just fun to make. On rainy days, I played with these in the smoke house.
In high school Art Club, I made quite a few originals, with the firing and glazes. Making clay objects meant sometimes it wasn’t progressing satisfactorily. The clay had to be pushed down, getting out all the air bubbles and starting over. I still have a few of them, but most froze and broke in my unheated farmhouse bedroom.
Making the clay into useful items is what is meant in the Bible when God says he is the potter and we are the clay. He doesn’t want us to be useless, sometimes we need to be remade in order to become what he intends for us to be. It isn’t always an easy process for us to endure, but if we remain pliable and willing to be used, it is less painful.
In the 70s I took up the hobby of ceramics. I made many gifts, and retained a few of them. It required no molding. They were all cast in ready-shaped molds. The only thing to do was scrape off the extra clay from where the mold pieces fit together.
I had finished this step for a large pitcher and bowl for Paul’s grandmother, Helen Diefenbach. In the morning I would take it to the ceramic shop to have the “green” object fired.
After his night shift job, Paul came home and saw the project on the dining room table. He lifted it by the handle to admire it. The handle came off and it landed on the table in a pile of clay pieces. No big deal, just an unwanted lesson Paul learned about ceramics. A new pitcher was poured, and the project started over. The ceramic shop was an old feed mill in Cowan, it is now an ice cream shop.
I like using Playdough with our little ones, but there are no consequences for making a bad project except the cleaning up. But in a spiritual sense, God never makes a mess. I like that it is God’s responsibility to shape me. The Bible teaches that we who know Christ are not immune to the struggle of wanting to be in control. I’m learning that God’s way is best.
