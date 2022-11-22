MILTON — A dog and cat died in a house fire which broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday at 429-431 Hepburn St., Milton.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr firefighters arrived at the duplex — owned by Todd and Danielle Miller — to find smoke and fire showing from the rear of 431 Hepburn St.
He listed Mark, Alyssa and Mason Edison as the residents of 431 Hepburn St.
"They lost their dog and cat (in the fire)," Derr said. "Responders performed CPR on the dog for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and were unable to revive it."
He noted that 431 Hepburn St. sustained the bulk of the fire damage. The 429 side of the duplex sustained smoke and water damage, along with minor fire damage.
Derr said Abby Coons and Colby Wolsey, along with children ages 1 and 5, lived in the 429 side of the home. It's unknown if they have renters insurance.
The Millers, along with the Edisons are insured, Derr said.
Initial reports indicated that five people may have been inside the 431 side of the home when the fire broke out.
"Chief Deputy (Joe) Lupo started a primary search (of the home) and was assisted by (Lewisburg's) truck," Derr said, adding that no one was found inside of the home.
"There was no difficulty (fighting) the fire," Derr said. "The engine crew made a quick knock down... The operation went very smooth, like always. Everyone worked well together. There was extensive overhaul efforts."
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal inspected the scene Tuesday. A report on the blaze has not yet been issued.
In addition to Milton and Lewisburg, firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Mifflinburg, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships responded to the scene. Firefighters from Northumberland and Sunbury were placed on standby at Milton's station during the fire.
Firefighters remained on scene until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.