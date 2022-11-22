MILTON — A dog and cat died in a house fire which broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday at 429-431 Hepburn St., Milton.

Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr firefighters arrived at the duplex — owned by Todd and Danielle Miller — to find smoke and fire showing from the rear of 431 Hepburn St.

