LEWISBURG — Unionized officers of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) recently began working under a new collective bargaining agreement.
The three-year deal was discussed Wednesday evening by BVRPD commissioners. It was competed through arbitration and retroactive to Jan. 1. Jack Malloy, BVRPD commission chair, expressed relief that a new agreement was in place.
Officer Dan Baumwoll was the head negotiator for the 13-employee bargaining unit and noted officers would be getting raises of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% over the three years of the contract.
However, officers and families covered by health insurance now have a $300 deductible and a $500 deductible in the following year. Officers will also be paying an additional $12 biweekly for the employee portion of over the length of the contract.
Chief Paul Yost noted the frequency of fraud complaints in the department’s monthly report.
Though determining why was difficult to pinpoint, Yost said they were not limited to fake identification complaints. Social Security, forgery and credit card fraud seemed to be on the rise.
Commissioner Judy Wagner asked Yost for a breakdown of noise calls to see if they were specific to traffic noise on Market Street. Wagner said knowing the number of specific complaints would be helpful to people interested in the issue.
Yost replied that the specific complaint of traffic noise was rare, but the record would indicate if officers on patrol encountered a potential violation and responded.
Yost added a noise call could be due to traffic, a barking dog or someone yelling outdoors. Complicating the issue, dispatchers recently began to merge a number of complaints to a single term when officers are alerted.
