State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Danville woman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 5:10 p.m. Aug. 21 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford 500 driven by Nicole Fetterman failed to yield to traffic while making a left turn and struck a 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Brian Grugan, 57, of Reading.
Fetterman, who was transported to the hospital for treatment, was cited with traffic-control signals.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Keith Bennett, 35, of South Williamsport, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:17 p.m. Aug. 25 along Route 54, south of Musser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Harley-Davidson XL driven by Bennett slid on its side, resulting in minor injuries to Bennett's arms. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Joseph Walker, 39, of Williamsport, reported the theft of pressure treated lumber. However, troopers said it was discovered that no theft occurred.
The incident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Aug. 13 at 5700 Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Todd Rearick, 58, of Milton, was charged after allegedly making several calls from the Union County Jail to his mother, asking her to relay a message to a 54-year-old Lewisburg woman who holds a protection from abuse order against Rearick.
The alleged violation occurred at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 8 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville
Attempted homicide
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Mandon Watts, 18, of Montoursville, has been charged after allegedly discharging a multiple rounds from a firearm toward six teenagers, and a 45-year-old woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 7 at Lycoming Mall Drive and Confair Boulevard, Fairfield Township Lycoming County.
Watts was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and locked up in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of bail.
