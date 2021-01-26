LEWISBURG — The year 2021 at the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) may go down as the year of the “un-gala.”
“Sweeten Your Spirit: Chocolate Festival Virtual Un-gala 2021” will be unveiled at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 via the DHCC Facebook page. Visit www.donaldheiter.org or the DHCC Facebook page for information about entry, donation and supporting the center at a time when large gatherings are being avoided.
Organizers said a safe alternative had to be found for the annual DHCC Chocolate Festival in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser at a local gathering place would routinely bring hundreds of patrons together to support the DHCC and its programs.
“We didn’t want to risk anybody’s health getting people together.” said Melissa Apanel, DHCC Chocolate Festival coordinator. “We’ve had the gala for the last 20-something years. We decided to put on something called the ‘un-gala’ just to keep that name in it.”
The event will be somewhat like a Chocolate Festival from a previous year except that it will be mostly online. At the starting time, a video illustrating DHCC programs and their benefit to the the community will be unveiled.
Apanel said the video would take less than an hour. The recorded video part of the “un-gala” can be enjoyed at any time, unlike a Zoom conference requiring live participation.
That Kitchen Witch again partnered with the DHCC and will be putting together do-it-yourself pizza kits for registrants. Five different choices will be available with some options, including a veggie alternative and a family add-on kit. Delivery of kits, with chocolate lava cake, will be on the day of the festival.
New Trail beer and Union Cellars wines will also be available.
As in previous years, Chad Evans, Stone State Entertainment and a local radio personality, will be emcee. Online displays of chocolate artistry will be posted soon at the center’s website and votes will be tallied through people’s donations. Winners of each, based on highest individual donations, will receive their chocolate creation delivered with their pizza kits.
Apanel said a video will be presented at the start time on the night of the festival, which was noted as the time when people would usually gather for the in-person festival. It was observed that the challenges facing the DHCC in the last 11 months were enormous.
“The (DHCC) doesn’t get any national or state grants,” Apanel said. “They rely very heavily on fundraisers. Typically, the (Chocolate Festival) is typically one of the biggest ones of the year.”
Though there will no traditional auction, a virtual Raise the Paddle event will be held to add to the $35,000 goal. Participants may sponsor items such as music lessons during DHCC summer camp, COVID-19 cleaning supplies to keep the center safe, after-school snacks and others.
“We are trying to get corporate sponsors to pledge money,” Apanel said. “The (DHCC) still needs to keep going and we need the fundraiser to support that.”
Apanel said sponsorship inquiries may be emailed to donaldheiter@gmail.com.
