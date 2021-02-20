HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Agricultural Land Preservation Board recently granted protection to a Mifflinburg farm.
The Richard O. Grace, Michael and Jamie Noll Farm, a 105-acre crop operation in Mifflinburg, will be protected from future residential, commercial or industrial development. It represents a targeted investment in the future of farming and food security in Pennsylvania. The farm is one of 30 farms and 2,638 acres approved this to be safeguarded from future development.
In October, the 124-acre crop farm, owned by Elvin E. and Molly B. Stoltzfus, located in Kelly Township, Union County, was also added to the list of 5,843 Pennsylvania farms permanently preserved for agricultural production.
The Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program, as it is formally known, is dedicated to slowing the loss of prime farmland to non-agricultural uses. Funding allows state, county and local governments to purchase conservation easements from owners of quality farmland. State, county, local, and federal funds committed during the Board's meeting are allocated to county programs to purchase development rights to preserve farms on county waiting lists.
