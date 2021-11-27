LEWISBURG — Members of NARCOA (North American Railcar Operators Association) spread holiday cheer during two recent local excursions.
NARCOA members rode self-propelled rail cars on tracks of the North Shore Railroad and its affiliated lines. Speeders as they are called, and their operators, took round trips from Northumberland to Berwick then New Columbia to Winfield. The nickname for the maintenance cars stuck after railroad workers noted how much faster the then-new vehicles were than hand-cranked work cars.
Speeders were mostly retired by US and Canadian railroads by the end of the 1980s. As the rail industry economized, track removal allowed for maintenance by truck or "hi-rail" vehicles adaptable to either rail or highway.
The local NARCOA excursions have been associated with local Toys for Tots collections virtually since their beginning. Their fellowship, sense of adventure and willingness to share what they enjoy was evident as members stopped near Roller Mills in Lewisburg.
Larry Maynard, who coordinated the local trips, asked that participants bring a new, unwrapped toy for the collection.
Maynard, who runs a rail car painted in the yellow and green of the Reading Lines, said the the Toys for Tots collections were among the many satisfactions of keeping and operating a speeder. He said over $3,000 was collected last year as well as and 2,000 toys.
Carol Maynard said this year's run to Berwick collected two truckloads in the morning and filled four more vehicles in the afternoon.
Lights and holiday decorations added to the cars, as well as a Santa, drew waves and smiles from observers. Santa said his speeder was virtually the same as when it was retired from the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad.
"Santa loves trains," he added. "It was as close as I could get to a real locomotive."
It was noted that NARCOA members pay fees for each run and are allowed to operate by permission of the railroads. They are insured and operate over "short lines" which have no regular weekend service. "Pilots" are licensed to run the cars, gasoline-powered with chain, belt or hydraulic transmissions.
Members, such as Elieen Brown of East Islip, N.Y. piloted with her husband Brant. She speculated that they were the only NARCOA members on Long Island. Eileen, who recently earned her operator's license, said they recently returned from a NARCOA trip to Alaska.
Mike LaLonde of Whitesboro, N.Y. had some fun with other members, noting that cars don't pass each other during a NARCOA ride. If one speeder is not riding at top speed, everyone behind also has to slow down.
American-made speeders were often built by Fairmont Railway Motors of Fairmont, Minn. However, Eric Humes of the Pittsburgh area more-recently built his own and brought it to central Pennsylvania.
Humes, who was accompanied by spouse Maureen, said they retired from a business they owned. His design was based on "lots of photos" of a Fairmont "T-19" speeder similar to others on the excursion. It was powered by a Honda engine like one used in a medium-sized lawn tractor.
"All of this stuff here I am just used to working with over the years," Humes said. "I built five different airplanes. I have a sixth one underway at home right now. When you build airplanes you get some skills and talents."
Humes made virtually all of the parts himself including a modern control panel. His speeder was also more enclosed and protected from weather than others. His only concession for his like-new vehicle was that the wheels and axles were hand-me-downs from a vintage speeder.
Though mostly decorated for the holidays, the Humes speeder wore the logo of the RJ Corman Railroad Group. founded by a noteworthy operator of short lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.