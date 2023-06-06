LEWISBURG — Union County has hired several part-time corrections officers to work at the county jail.
A special meeting of the Union County Prison Board was held Monday to discuss the hiring of several part-time correctional officers, and the promotion of another.
The board approved hiring the following part-time officers: Tyler Sampsell, Brian Ditty, Joseph Hommel and Eric Gessner.
Warden Ernie Ritter said Gessner holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bloomsburg University, and has been serving as an unpaid intern with the county.
County Chief Clerk Administrator Susan Greene asked if Gessner had a drug screening prior to his eventual hiring, but no one could answer that question.
Commissioner Stacy Richards raised concerns of possible liability with having someone working at the prison and being in harm’s way when they were not officially hired or noted that they were working for the county.
Ritter assured that Gessner was only working the desk and monitors of the prison, and didn’t have any contact with inmates, to his knowledge.
In other business, the board approved replacing the officer in charge position with a lieutenant position.
