HARRISBURG — The Town of Bloomsburg has been granted $359,231 to retime the nine existing signals within the town, modernize the existing Main Street signal system, and establish remote connectivity that can be accessed by the regional Traffic Management Center (TMC).
The funds are part of $8.2 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funds Gov. Tom Wolf announced will be going to 13 municipalities statewide to fund 16 safety projects.
The ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.
Grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 123 applications, totaling almost $39.5 million in requests.
Projects were selected by an eight-member committee, and were based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.
This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $99.79 million, funding 473 transportation enhancement projects since 2010.
