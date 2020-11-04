JERSEY SHORE — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) was confident of an Election Day win late Tuesday.
Unofficial figures from the state Department of State had Keller leading Democrat Lee Griffin, nearly 70% to a little over 30%. Union County figures also had Keller comfortably ahead, 67% to 33%. Keller led in Snyder County by 10,000 votes.
Keller thanked the voter turnout which topped 73% in Union County and approached 80% in Lycoming County.
“I look forward to serving all the people of ‘Pa. 12’ in the upcoming session of Congress,” Keller said. “They are outstanding hard-working people. They have small businesses, they have families and their voices deserve to be heard in Washington, DC. I appreciate the opportunity to do that.”
Keller noted that while absentee balloting has been done for years in Pennsylvania, counting of votes received after Election Day has not. He said he would take another look at the figures for all the races late in the evening and go from there.
Keller spoke from Jersey Shore, where he said an available space was large enough for a gathering. During the phone conversation, statewide voting figures indicated the commonwealth was leaning in favor of the incumbent president.
“I think the people of Pennsylvania realized that President Trump kept his promises,” Keller added. “(Trump) put America’s working families and small businesses ahead of people who live in foreign nations. The former vice president for decades has a record of shipping our jobs overseas.”
The apparent win was for a full term in Congress. Keller, a five-term State House member, won a special election in May 2019 to replace Tom Marino, who resigned shortly after starting a fifth term.
Members of Congress earn an annual salary of $174,000 over a two-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.