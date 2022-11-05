LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming screenings, support groups and classes.
The following screenings will be held:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming screenings, support groups and classes.
The following screenings will be held:
• Comprehensive blood screening: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Skin cancer screening: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, The Miller Center; and Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mifflinburg YMCA.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Wenger's Market, 311 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
The following support groups will meet:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The following classes will be held:
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the hospital's Miller Conference Center.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Skills Check: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, The Miller Center.
• Heartcode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., The Miller Center
• Stroke Awareness: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at The Miller Center. For ages 11 and over.
To register for screenings or classes, and to pay fees when applicable, call 570-768-3200.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.