HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new COVID-19 cases were up 39 over six area counties. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 17 in Union County, 12 in Lycoming County, five in Northumberland County, four in Montour County and one in Columbia County. No new cases were reported in Snyder County.
Statewide, 1,598 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 177,520. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,432.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,213 cases (92 deaths)
• Columbia County, 972 cases (39 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 811 cases (29 deaths)
• Union County, 592 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 367 cases (12 deaths)
• Montour County, 230 cases (5 deaths)
