MILTON — Symbolically speaking, fire is a symbol of rebirth. Through destruction, new beginnings are made possible.
“For some reason or another, this church has a proclivity to fire,” said Travis Allshouse, pastor for Bethany United Methodist Church. “In 2019, we had a fire here that demolished pretty much everything so we went into a rebuilding process, and this is the outcome of that. We are trying to find ways to reintroduce ourselves into this community.”
That reintroduction came in the form of a luncheon hosted at the church on Wednesday afternoon, in which community leaders from across Northumberland County were invited to eat, be merry, and discuss ideas for improving life in the community.
“We’ve invited community leaders because, as a church, we at Bethany feel that we need to reach out to the community and try to find ways to meet unmet needs,” said Bob Fitch, a member of the church leadership team. “And we don’t always have the best solutions because we’re not as involved in the community as the people we’ve invited, so we’d like to get some ideas from them.”
Among those in attendance at the luncheon were Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge, Mark Strobel of the Dale Ranck Funeral Home, Bill Wilhelm of the HandUP Foundation, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Lt. Jared Starnes of the Milton Salvation Army and members of the church leadership team.
Allshouse facilitated a discussion to help identify unmet needs in the community, and raise awareness about new and underutilized community services.
Zettlemoyer discussed an ongoing initiative to embed a mental health co-responder, which is essentially a social worker, within the police department.
“The idea behind that is that our co-responder, we’re going to attempt to use that person to be that conduit to the county organizations and offices,” said Zettlemoyer. “One of the first things we’re going to do is meet with the head of those county offices and county departments and see what we can do to try to open those lines of communications.”
The luncheon served as a casual roundtable for community leaders to exchange ideas, and propose partnerships that could help solve issues like homelessness and food insecurity, and provide resources for the county’s underserved populations.
“Any time you get a group of people together from various backgrounds to discuss issues like we’re discussing, it’s a great thing. Communication is the key. Everybody here is here to help people. As county commissioners, that’s what we do. We provide services to the people,” said Klebon.
Those in attendance recognized the important role that churches have played in both providing community resources and serving as a kind of communication hub for people to share ideas.
“I was raised in this church. This church means a lot to me,” said Zettlemoyer. “I actually responded the day that the fire happened... And I remember standing there watching it burn and, as an adult, I started going through all the memories as a kid.
“I was so hopeful that it was going to be rebuilt and that it was going to stand for what it had years ago to me. And I was very happy to see what was done here to revitalize, to rebuild, and create memories for future generations here.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
