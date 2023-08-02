Elks support camp victory

Front and from left, Angela Robinson and Jeffery Miller. And rear, Michelle Paonessa, Camp HERO president; Mariskalynn Kunard; Kylie Lerch, Camp HERO Director; Taylor Beagle; Max Baxter; Sam Haynes, Elks exalted ruler; John Pollard, Elks lecturing knight; Dewey Evens, Elks member; Dan Pitonyak, Elks member; Larry Knorr, Elks past exalted ruler.

 PROVIDED BY SETH JOSEPH/CAMP VICTORY

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Elks Lodge 436 recently donated $10,000 to Camp Victory, to support the operation of Camp Echo and Camp HERO.

Camp HERO is a camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing and Camp Echo is a camp for children with heart disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.