BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Elks Lodge 436 recently donated $10,000 to Camp Victory, to support the operation of Camp Echo and Camp HERO.
Camp HERO is a camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing and Camp Echo is a camp for children with heart disease.
“The support from the Bloomsburg Elks over the years means so much to Camp Victory,” said Camp Victory Executive Director Jamie Huntly. “The donation will support two amazing camps in Camp Echo and Camp HERO – and create a fun, memorable experience for our campers.”
Camp Victory is a 130-acre summer camp in Millville. It creates a fun, safe camping experience for children, families, and individuals facing a variety of medical and life challenges.
