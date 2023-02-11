LEWISBURG — Each year at this time, a buzz is in the air as the nation prepares for one of its biggest sporting events.
The excitement is particularly strong this year in Pennsylvania as the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, being contested Sunday, Feb. 12, in Arizona.
Local businesses always benefit from the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl.
"This is one of the best days of the year for my restaurant and one of the funnest," said Philippo Mazzamuto, owner of the Original Italian Pizza located on AJK Boulevard near Lewisburg.
Mazzamuto said his crew enjoys watching the game while they work. They also joke around with each other during the game.
"We are getting ready for the big push," Mazzamuto said. "We have a lot of wings bagged up and ready in the cooler."
"The nice thing about the Super Bowl is that there's not a whole lot of special dinner orders," said employee Dan Russell. "People mostly order pizza and wings during the game so it is a little easier on us as we focus mainly on pizza and wings."
Mazzamuto said its better to place orders earlier on Super Bowl Sunday.
"We will accommodate any order as it only takes 20 to 30 minutes to have a pizza ready for a customer, but ordering early is always better especially during game day," he said.
As far as having the home team play in the big game, that could make for a busier than usual evening.
"With the Eagles being in the Super Bowl it will surely mean more business than last year," Mazzamuto said. "I'm a Steelers fan, it would have been great to see both teams from Pennsylvania battling it out in the Super Bowl."
At the Beer Barn, located on North Derr Drive, brothers Bud and Harry Vansickle expect business to pick up today.
"It will be business as usual," Harry said. "We have a huge inventory so we really don't do a whole lot different. We try to have enough staff on hand to handle the rush. After 47 years in this business nothing surprises us.
"With the Eagles in it we expect an increase in business," Bud added. "I would have personally liked to have seen the Steelers in it."
The brothers agree on the popular favorites which are big sellers during the Super Bowl.
"We definitely sell more domestic beer than others during this time of year," Bud said. "Budlight, Coors, Coors Light, Miller Light, and Yuengling are all big sellers.
"A lot of your social clubs like the Legion are having Super Bowl parties," he continued. "It's actually good because more people are concerned about drinking and driving. More people are having parties at their homes and people stay overnight instead of driving under the influence, which is a good thing."
Tommie Cecconi, the Lewisburg Area Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell franchisee expects bump in business Sunday.
"We'll sell some large packs of tacos and buckets of chicken but we're not expecting a huge rush," said Cecconi. "It's just like another day. We do a decent amount of business on a daily basis."
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
